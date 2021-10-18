Teens caught on camera pranking Green Valley Ranch homes

DENVER (KDVR) — Neighbors in the Green Valley Ranch area are connecting online after a series of videos caught groups of teens banging and kicking front doors.

“There were these four guys, teenagers with hoodies on and wearing a mask,” Erick Pena, who lives in the area, said.

Pena said he and his husband were sitting in the basement around 9:30 p.m. Friday when they heard a loud banging. He said it sounded like someone was breaking into their home, and they thought they were being robbed.

“We heard this banging on the door. It set off the alarm in the house,” Pena said.

After turning off the alarm and checking the home for open windows and doors, he said they checked their doorbell camera. Video caught a group of four teenagers banging on the front door then running. He said they called and reported it to police and also posted on the Nextdoor app to warn other neighbors.

“It didn’t feel like a prank at first. We thought it was going to be an assault,” Pena said.

Pena stated he understood after watching the video the kids were just joking around, but he said they worry that if the kids knocked on the wrong door something bad could happen to the teens.

“Someone could pull out a gun and shoot the kids. I don’t know,” Pena said.

Another neighbor, Jessica Zethraus, said the same thing happened to her. Early on Thursday evening, she said a group of teens banged on her door. When she opened the door, she said one of them was holding a BB gun.

“I recognized it right away and that’s when I realized someone isn’t going to recognize that gun, and I called the police,” Zethraus said.

Zethraus said the kids quickly took off. She said the oldest out of the group was a teenager and the youngest she guessed was around 9 years old.

She said she is also worried something will happen to the kids if they keep this up, so she also took to the app Nextdoor to give other neighbors a heads up.

“I want people to know these kids are in the neighborhood and to not to shoot them because that could end in tragedy, and nobody wants to shoot a little kid because they are being dumb,” Zethraus said.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to Denver Police for more information on the reports. Denver Police said they are looking into the reports.