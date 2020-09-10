Teens accused of killing 2 brothers in Lakewood parking lot will be charged as adults

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The teenagers accused of killing two brothers in a Lakewood parking lot last month will be charged as adults, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Michael Anthony Mendoza, 17, and Marqueil Deandre Banks, 16, are each charged with 10 counts, including first-degree murder.

On Aug. 23, Damian Wikoff, 18, and Dillon Wikoff, 17, were shot in the parking lot of the Walmart at 7455 W. Colfax Ave. They were taken to a local hospital, where they died.

According to the DA’s office, Banks is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a handgun by a juvenile (second offense) and two violent crime counts.

Mendoza is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, second-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a juvenile and four violent crime counts, the DA’s office said.

Mendoza and Banks are being held without bond. Their next court date is scheduled for Sept. 17.