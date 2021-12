AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department said a 16-year-old male was shot on Sunday night.

APD responded to the shooting at East 13th Avenue and Peoria Street at 8:27 p.m.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

APD said there is no information on a suspect and is asking anyone with tips to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.