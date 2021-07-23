Teenager shot and killed in Denver, man hospitalized with possible stab wounds

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says a teenager is dead after being shot and another man was seriously injured from what appears to be a stabbing that happened early Friday morning.

Police said officers were dispatched to 15255 East 40th Avenue for a reported shooting just before 1 a.m.

An man was taken to the hospital and is being treated for what appears to be injuries related to a stabbing. A second victim, a teenaged boy, was found with what appears to be gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead, according to DPD.

An investigation is underway to determine what happened.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.