Teenager dies at Eldora Mountain Resort after crashing into tree

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A teenage skier died after hitting a tree at Eldora Mountain Resort on Monday morning.

The 16-year-old was skiing on the Lower Ambush run at 11 a.m. when he hit a tree and sustained serious injuries.

The Boulder County Communications Center received the call and life-saving measures were taken to save the boy’s life.

Authorities were unsuccessful at reviving him and he was pronounced dead on scene.

The teenager’s death comes just a day after a 26-year-old snowboarder died after crashing into a tree at the same resort.

The cause of death will be investigated by the Boulder County Coroner’s office.