Teenager dies after being struck by car in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 15-year-old boy died on Sunday after being struck by a car, the Aurora Police Department said.

The crash happened at South Chambers Road near East Hampden Circle around 6:15 p.m. Police said the driver of a Subaru Forester remained at the scene and the teenager was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died a few hours later.

Chambers Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police believe the teenager stepped into the pathway of the Subaru and that the female driver was not traveling at a high rate of speed or impaired.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash, or have dash-cam video, and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913-7867.