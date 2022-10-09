Eddie Armijo Preciado, 15, was shot eight times on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 8. (Photo courtesy: Deb Sena)

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 has learned a teen boy died Saturday night after he was shot eight times last week in the Whittier neighborhood.

The family of 15-year-old Eddie Armijo Preciado confirmed that he was taken off life support Saturday and died just after 9:30 p.m. Preciado was with his girlfriend and her sister when he was shot multiple times. The girlfriend was also shot, according to his family members.

FOX31’s Joshua Short spoke with Preciado’s aunt, Deb Sena, Friday night, prior to a vigil held by the family at Denver Health.

Teen shot multiple times while walking with girlfriend and her sister

Sena said this all happened in the area of 31st Avenue and Downing Street on Wednesday, Oct. 5 after they returned from a trip to the movies. Preciado was walking his girlfriend and her sister to a nearby bus stop and was planning to meet his father who was picking him up in the area.

“They were getting off either the light rail or the bus,” Sena told us. His dad waited for his son to meet him there, but he never did.

“[My nephew’s dad] told the police officer he was looking for his son,” Sena explained, adding: “At the time, the police officer didn’t even get it, that this was the boy who was shot and brought to Denver Health.”

Denver Police told Preciado’s family it was a drive-by shooting, but his aunt is still unsure of what really happened and why.

“It was not no drive-by, he was targeted,” Sena said.

When we asked Denver Police about this shooting, they didn’t provide us with any updated information.

For Sena and the family, this shooting is a daunting reminder of another shooting involving another nephew. Nearly 30 years ago, 16-year-old Geronimo Maestas, was killed for his Broncos jacket, just minutes from where this shooting happened. Some locals may remember that year as the Summer of Violence.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers release

Denver Police teamed up with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers to help find information and possible suspects involved in the shooting that killed Preciado.

As of Sunday, DPD did not officially release the names of the victims in the shooting, but the release put out confirms that he died and includes his photo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 720.913.7687 and can remain anonymous. People providing credible and useful information could earn up to $2,000 in reward money.