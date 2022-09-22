Jalil Mitchell, teenager accused of double shooting being tried as an adult (Photo credit: Denver Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) – A 16-year-old accused of shooting a man and an East High School student is being charged as an adult.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said Thursday that prosecutors have filed a criminal case against Jalil Mitchell from Aurora for the alleged shooting of a 19-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy on Sept. 7 near the Carla Madison Recreation Center and Denver East High School. A second 16-year-old was arrested but has not been charged.

Mitchell faces two counts of attempted murder after deliberation, two counts of attempted murder – extreme indifference, two counts of first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, two counts of first-degree assault – extreme indifference, one count of disorderly conduct – discharge of a firearm and one count of possessing a handgun as a juvenile.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of East Colfax Avenue and police closed Colfax between York and Columbine streets for about an hour and a half.