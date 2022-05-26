BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly making threats to a Boulder school.

Boulder Police were informed on Tuesday that a 14-year-old male student threatened a shooting during ceremonies taking place Thursday at Casey Middle School. Officers began investigating the shooting threat along with other violent threats from the student.

Police and the Boulder Valley School District increased security surrounding the school out of caution.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office arrested the teenager at his home in Superior around 6 p.m. on Wednesday after executing a search warrant. He is facing a felony charge of inciting destruction of life or property and a misdemeanor charge of interference of staff or students of educational institutions.

“This type of situation is every parent’s worst nightmare, and we know our community felt this even more profoundly considering what happened in Texas yesterday. We take every threat seriously and our officers and detectives worked overnight with the FBI Denver Field Office and the District Attorney’s Office following up on these tips to make this arrest. I’m proud of the work they did to keep our community safe,” Deputy Chief of Operations Stephen Redfearn said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective E. Burke at 303-441-4483 reference case 22-4890. Anyone looking to remain anonymous can contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through the Crime Stoppers website.