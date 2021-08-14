Arvada teenage girl missing, last seen getting into van

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Arvada Police reported Rylynn Fendley was last seen at 6:45 p.m. Friday getting into a 90s navy blue Ford Econoline style van with the rear driver’s side window taped over.

The 16-year-old has intellectual developmental disabilities, police said. She is a white female wearing a purple jacket, black leggings, and white shoes.



Photos courtesy of Arvada Police Department

Police did not get the license plate of the van, but believe the driver is a white male in his late 40s to early 50s with a medium build, dark hair, and a salt and pepper goatee.

Arvada Police ask anyone with information to call 720-898-6900.