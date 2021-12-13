Teenage girl killed in crash on Parker Road

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — A female teenager died after being ejected from the backseat of a pickup truck in a crash Sunday night.

Parker Police said the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. at Parker Road and J Morgan Boulevard. The pickup, carrying five passengers was struck by a car traveling north on Parker Road when the car began to turn west on J Morgan Boulevard.

The teenager was taken to Parker Adventist Hospital after the incident where she was pronounced dead. Three pickup truck passengers and the only occupant in the car were also transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The Parker Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash but alcohol is not considered a factor.