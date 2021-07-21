Teenage boy shot outside Aurora gas station

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A teenager was shot outside an Aurora gas station, late Wednesday afternoon.
The Aurora Police Department said the teenage boy was shot outside a fuel mart at 11889 E. Colfax Avenue.
Nicole D’Archangelo lives across the street.
“I was actually heading down Colfax, this way, and I heard 6 pops!” she said.
D’Archangelo said crime has become common in the area.
The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The suspect is described as an African American male last seen driving away in a white sedan.
If you have any information, police urge you to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.