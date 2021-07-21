Teenage boy shot outside Aurora gas station

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A teenager was shot outside an Aurora gas station, late Wednesday afternoon.

The Aurora Police Department said the teenage boy was shot outside a fuel mart at 11889 E. Colfax Avenue.

Nicole D’Archangelo lives across the street.

“I was actually heading down Colfax, this way, and I heard 6 pops!” she said.

D’Archangelo said crime has become common in the area.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect is described as an African American male last seen driving away in a white sedan.

If you have any information, police urge you to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

#APDAlert An adult male was shot following an argument at the Sunmart located at 11889 E. Colfax. Victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect info available at this time. Witnesses are asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO. Any updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/mqoZDRfNl4 — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 21, 2021