DENVER (KDVR) — Police say a teenager was hurt in a shooting on Friday night in Aurora.

It happened in the 1000 block of North Emporia Street, according to an 8:38 p.m. post from the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the teenage male was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. They did not release an age.

No suspect information was available.

Police asked anyone with information in the shooting to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).