HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado teen has achieved a lifelong goal that few have done before: earning the title of Eagle Scout.

Trey Brauchler was officially named an Eagle Scout on Wednesday. It’s a rare honor. Just 6% of scouts became Eagle Scouts in 2014, according to Scouting Magazine.

Brauchler has muscular dystrophy, but he said that never stopped him from reaching his goals.

“I hope that I can give … other people, other Scouts with a disability, a goal of hope or the idea that they can actually do it,” Brauchler said.