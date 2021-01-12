Teen who disappeared from Denver airport found safe

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police announced that Whitney Lulloff, the 16-year-old teen who was reported missing from Denver International Airport (DIA), has been found and she is safe on Tuesday.

Police said Lulloff is with someone she knows and is not in the Denver Metro area. The circumstances do not indicate a concern for human trafficking, police added.

The family of Whitney Lulloff released this statement:

“Our family is beyond relieved to be able to report that Whitney has been located and is safe. Throughout this ordeal we have been humbled by the volume of love, assistance, and support from countless sources, and cannot adequately express our gratitude. As our family continues in this healing process, we kindly request privacy for Whitney and everyone involved, and will not be conducting media interviews or issuing further statements. Again, our most sincere thank you from the bottom of our hearts. “

Lulloff mysteriously disappeared from DIA on Jan. 4 at 12:30 p.m. She had flown from Phoenix to Denver by herself after visiting her father in Arizona.

Luffoff’s family was concerned about her whereabouts. Kris Lulloff said the Phoenix Police Department confirmed she got on the plane. She did not text her father when she landed like she normally would. And she did not meet her stepfather, who was waiting for her at DIA.