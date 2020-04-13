Teen trumpet player pays tribute to friend, healthcare workers

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — A Longmont High School student found a way to honor his lifelong friend, while also bringing comfort to his neighbors.

Fifteen-year-old Julian Ramirez decided to join the 8 p.m. howlers, by grabbing his trumpet a couple minutes early and playing the National Anthem outside his house.

“I thought it would be a good idea to bring joy through music,” Ramirez said. “I wanted to pay tribute to the healthcare and retail workers, but I also did it for my best friend, Jeshua. He passed away a little over a week ago. I wanted to bring awareness, regarding suicide issues,” he added.

High School Band was one of Julian and Jeshua’s many shared passions, growing up.

“Jeshua was my best friend. He was my only friend since kindergarten. A lot of kids my age… it hits us hard, especially as teenagers. They shouldn’t keep quiet,” Ramirez said.

“We’re a musical family,” Ramirez’s mom, Jeannette Utajara said. “We just have an outlet through music and that has helped him show what he’s feeling, just by playing his trumpet.”

His noteworthy performance was heard across social media—and just as importantly, heard right down the street.

“We got a lot of messages coming from people who were working from Longmont United, the night he played it,” Utajara said. “They said they could hear it all the way down to the hospital,” she added.

It’s a way to pay tribute to his best friend, but also to others who may feel overlooked during these tough times.

“I feel like some of these people—sometimes they don’t feel appreciated. So I wanted to do this to let them know that we do acknowledge what they’re doing, and it’s not for nothing,” Ramirez said.