AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday as a suspect in the March murder of another teenage boy.

Aurora Police arrested a 16-year-old Hispanic male late Thursday night on suspicion of first-degree murder and he’s being held on a no-bond hold at the Marvin W Foote Youth Services Center.

The shooting happened on March 11 along the 12700 block of East Asbury Circle around 2:30 p.m. Aurora Police found 15-year-old Christian Lopez suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

The shooting took place near Overland High School and one nearby resident tried to save Lopez’s life.

“There was a shootout. There was probably 17 to 30 kids running around shooting at each other,” Anthony, who wants to remain anonymous said. “I looked outside and saw a kid laying face down.”

Lopez’s family created a verified GoFundMe page to help with expenses.