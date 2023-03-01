Luis Garcia, an East High School student, was shot outside the school (Photo courtesy of family)

DENVER (KDVR) — The 16-year-old who was shot while sitting in his car near East High School on Feb. 13 has died, according to the family spokesperson.

East High student Luis Garcia was leaving school to go set up decorations for his loved one’s birthday when his family said he was shot while in his car just a few turns away from the high school.

Garcia was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The family spokesperson told FOX31’s Nicole Fierro early Wednesday afternoon that Garcia passed away.

Garcia was a junior at East High and one schoolmate said he was known for his kindness and dedication to his family and soccer team.

“I find him to be one of the most hardworking, compassionate, kind, driven people that I’ve ever met,” Saedra, an East High student who didn’t want her last name used, said. “He works tirelessly to create the best future for himself and for the people around him. He helped coach my little brother’s soccer team.”

According to the Denver Police Department, two teens were arrested in connection to the shooting.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on investigation of illegal possession of a handgun, and a 16-year-old was arrested on investigation of auto theft and felony eluding. Both teens are Denver Public Schools students, but not at East High School.

East High School students speak out against gun violence

After Garcia was a victim of gun violence right by the school, many East High students addressed Denver’s city council on Feb. 20.

They called for accountability from Denver leaders, as this gun violence in and around their school is becoming all too common.

Those students also planned to hold a summit at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the high school to speak about their outrage and demand for council members to act, but the event was postponed due to Garcia’s death.