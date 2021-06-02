Teen sentenced to life in prison in Lloyd Chavez murder

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A teenager charged in the shooting death of 18-year-old Lloyd Chavez IV has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years.

Lloyd Chavez IV. Photo courtesy of the family.

Kenneth Gallegos, 19, was sentenced on Wednesday in Arapahoe County court.

The sentence is the current mandatory sentence for any first-degree murder conviction if the defendant was a juvenile at the time of the crime, according to an Arapahoe County court spokesperson.

Along with first-degree murder, a jury on April 9 found Gallegos guilty of aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

Gallegos, who was 17 at the time of the crime, went with w group of teens to Chavez’s Centennial home saying they wanted to buy vape products, although they intended to rob him. Gallegos shot and killed Chavez during the confrontation on May 8, 2019.

Chavez was a student and rugby player at Cherokee Trail High School.