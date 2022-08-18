Kevin Bui pleaded not guilty to 60 counts for his alleged involvement in a 2020 arson that killed 5. (Photo: Denver District Attorney’s Office)

DENVER (KDVR) — An 18-year-old who was charged over his alleged involvement in a Green Valley Ranch arson that killed a family of five pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.

Kevin Bui, who was 16 years old at the time of the arson, is accused of intentionally setting and burning down a home in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood in the summer of 2020. The fire originally broke out just before 3 a.m. at 5312 North Truckee St. on Aug. 5, 2020.

Five members of a Senegalese family were killed, including a 1-year-old and a 7-month-old.

Bui faced adult charges for the alleged murder and arson. In total, he was facing 60 counts split between several charges that included first-degree murder with extreme indifference, attempted murder with extreme indifference, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

At his arraignment on Thursday, Bui pleaded not guilty to all 60 counts he is facing.

Court records show Bui’s jury trial is set for Oct. 12.