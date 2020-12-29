Teen pilots airlift pets from crowding New Mexico shelters



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Student pilots in New Mexico are helping airlift pets from crowded animal shelters to increase their odds at adoption.

KRQE reports that high school students in Albuquerque have flown pets from a shelter in Las Cruces as part of a “relay” to Aurora, Colorado, where there are fewer stray dogs compared to the demand for adoptions.

Leaders of the Barkhouse animal shelter say they’re running out of space and need to move pets or euthanize them.

Recently, a 17-year-old pilot flew 24 dogs on a leg of the trip and said he was grateful for the opportunity to practice and get more flight hours.