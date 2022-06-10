NUNN, Colo. (KDVR) — A Texas teenager was formally charged after investigators said she stabbed her newborn baby girl and killed her in Weld County.

Leiyla Cepeda was arrested and charged on Friday with two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, after officers found a dead baby in a Nunn home Wednesday. Nunn Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations both worked on the case.

Cepeda had just given birth to the child the same day police found the baby dead with stab wounds to the chest, according to an arrest affidavit.

Cepeda is in custody at a local hospital, and no court date has been set at this time. She was 17 at the time of the killing but was charged as an adult, according to the DA’s office. She has since turned 18, according to a press release.

This is a developing news story. Check back here for more breaking details.