Spencer Hallman was reported missing while camping in the Rawah Wilderness on July 13, 2022. (Photo shared by Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 14-year-old boy has been missing since 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after he was last seen near a campsite in the Rawah Wilderness in remote northwest Larimer County.

Spencer Hallman, who lives in Berthoud, is 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has

hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing an orange/grey/blue shirt, blue pants and hiking

boots.

Spencer was with a camping group and the leader sent an SOS signal at 9 p.m. Wednesday which was picked up by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Several crews searched a 6.2-mile hike northwest of the West Branch Trailhead on County Road 103 in

the Laramie River Valley, but have not located Hallman.

LCSO has requested air and ground assistance from Civil Air Patrol and Colorado Search and Rescue Association. Dog teams, 30 ground personnel, and drones, if weather allows, have been requested.

At this point, LCSO is not asking for volunteers.

If you have information regarding Spencer’s whereabouts or see him, call the Larimer County

Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or 911.