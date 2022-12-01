BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a 14-year-old and left him with serious injuries near a high school.
According to the Boulder Police Department, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to Fairview High School located at 1515 Greenbriar Blvd.
When officers arrived at the school, they learned a 14-year-old male student had been hit by a vehicle in the horseshoe-shaped road in front of the school.
According to police, the student was riding an electric mini bike through a grassy area when he pulled out between two parked cars and was struck.
The hit-and-run vehicle is only described as a dark-colored SUV. The driver did not remain on scene.
According to BPD, the teen suffered serious bodily injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Officers are asking anyone with information to call Accident Report Specialist Fischer at 303-503-0406 or Boulder Police Dispatch at 303-441-3333.