A 14-year-old was seriously injured after being hit by a driver near Fairview High School. (Credit: Boulder Police Department)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a 14-year-old and left him with serious injuries near a high school.

According to the Boulder Police Department, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to Fairview High School located at 1515 Greenbriar Blvd.

When officers arrived at the school, they learned a 14-year-old male student had been hit by a vehicle in the horseshoe-shaped road in front of the school.

According to police, the student was riding an electric mini bike through a grassy area when he pulled out between two parked cars and was struck.

The hit-and-run vehicle is only described as a dark-colored SUV. The driver did not remain on scene.

According to BPD, the teen suffered serious bodily injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call Accident Report Specialist Fischer at 303-503-0406 or Boulder Police Dispatch at 303-441-3333.