Two people were killed when a teen drove on the wrong side of Highway 157 in Boulder. (Colorado State Patrol)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — An 18-year-old Boulder woman will serve nine months of work release for killing two people while driving drunk on prom night last April.

FOX31 is not naming the teen because she was 17 at the time and prosecuted as a juvenile, not as an adult. Had she been 18 at the time of the crime instead of 17 years old, she would be facing 4 to 12 years.

According to investigators, on April 9, the night of Boulder High School’s prom, a 17-year-old allegedly left a post-prom party and got in her truck to get more alcohol. The teen then drove on the wrong side of Highway 157 and crashed head-on with a 2018 Subaru Legacy.

Both people in the Subaru were killed. The driver, Ori Tsioni, was a Lyft driver and his passenger, Gregoria Morales Rameriez was his customer.

The unnamed 17-year-old was allegedly intoxicated and was charged with multiple counts of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

According to the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the 17-year-old pleaded guilty to all charges on Dec. 16, 2022. Some of those charges include:

Two counts of vehicular homicide

One count of vehicular assault

Driving under the influence

According to investigators, they attempted to speak with multiple witnesses, both adults and minors, about how and where the teen consumed the alcohol. Investigators said many witnesses refused to speak about that night. The DA then presented the investigation to the grand jury.

As a result of the investigation, the grand jury issued nine indictments:

Two companies accused of selling fake identification to numerous high school students

One liquor store that allegedly regularly sold alcohol to underage people

The driver of a party bus who allegedly allowed students to drink on the bus

Several adults who allegedly aided and facilitated underage drinking. It is alleged these adults did not supervise or prevent the underage students from driving under the influence

The DA released the names of the individuals and companies that were indicted in the deadly crash:

IDGod Falsely made and completed driver’s licenses

OldIronSideFakes Falsely made and completed driver’s licenses

Royal Mart Royal Mart Inc. owns the Willow Springs Wines and Spirits liquor store and unlawfully served alcohol to any person under the age of 21

Mark Sunderland Served or permitted the serving of alcohol to any person under the age of 21 and aided or encouraged underage people to violate state laws

Pam Sunderland Served or permitted the serving of alcohol to any person under the age of 21 and aided or encouraged underage people to violate state laws

Elise Miller Served or permitted the serving of alcohol to any person under the age of 21 and aided or encouraged underage people to violate state laws

Mike Johnson Served or permitted the serving of alcohol to any person under the age of 21 and aided or encouraged underage people to violate state laws

Charlene Hoffman Served or permitted the serving of alcohol to any person under the age of 21 and aided or encouraged underage people to violate state laws

Todd Hoffman Served or permitted the serving of alcohol to any person under the age of 21 and aided or encouraged underage people to violate state laws



The official sentence constitutes nine months of work release, which means spending only nights in jail. In addition, she will be on three years of probation.