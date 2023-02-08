AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A northern Colorado high school student remains in the hospital after a bad vehicle crash left her partially paralyzed.

Family members say 16-year-old Charlotte Funk suffered multiple injuries after the Feb. 2 crash on E-470.

Funk’s boyfriend, according to the family, was driving. He was also hurt but has since been released from the hospital.

“The damage to her (Charlotte’s) spine was so severe, that they (doctors) have said that she will never walk, again,” said Kyra Coates, the girl’s aunt.

She remains in the hospital at Children’s Hospital in Aurora.

If you’d like to help with medical or housing costs, a GoFundMe has been set up.

Colorado State Patrol confirmed the one-car rollover at Mile Post 39, saying the vehicle drifted, overcorrected then rolled.

Both people were ejected. State Patrol said neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

“We’re taking it in an hour at a time, not even a day at a time,” Coates added.