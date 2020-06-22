Teen fatally shot at Aurora Juneteenth celebration identified

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The 17-year-old fatally shot during a Juneteenth celebration in Aurora last week has been identified as Xaviyar Sturgis.

The shooting occurred Friday evening at Rocky Ridge Park. According to the Aurora Police Department, more than 1,000 people had gathered at the park to celebrate Juneteenth.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Alvertis Simmons organized a vigil at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue in City Park on Sunday night. On Monday, he shared a GoFundMe page for Sturgis’ parents.

“His life was taken during a senseless act of gun violence while celebrating this long withstanding tradition in our community,” the GoFundMe page reads.