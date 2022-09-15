ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 16-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after the SUV he was driving rolled over injuring four passengers, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said the teenage driver was going 71 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time of the crash. He is facing felony vehicular assault, third-degree assault, reckless driving and a minor driver with unauthorized passengers.

South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the single-vehicle crash on Sept. 6 around 3 p.m. in the area of Picadilly Street and Netherland Street near Pioneer Park.

Deputies said all five people inside were injured and that four of the occupants were juveniles. At least one had serious injuries and at least one had minor injuries. Two victims were transported to a local hospital, according to ACSO.

ACSO said the driver had just gotten his license in August.