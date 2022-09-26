HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told FOX31 and Channel 2 Monday, that the teen behind the wheel of a car that crashed into a home over the weekend could be facing several charges.

“It’s a little crazy,” Vern Jaques, a neighbor said.

Jaques said he was out of town at the time but started receiving texts from his neighbors about the crash.

“I’m glad it’s not my teenagers. I can’t imagine what they are going through, what they have to tell their parents about the decisions they made,” Jaques said.

He said the neighborhood is quiet but does have lots of teens and kids.

“You just have to make better decisions,” Jaques said.

DougCo Sheriff’s Office didn’t confirm if the passengers would face charges. The teen who was driving is 16 years old, the passenger in the front is 17 years old and the rear passenger is 16 years old.

“I’m glad everyone is safe. You got to make good choices. That’s what I tell my kids. I can get them through college. I can’t get them through therapy,” Jaques said.

The crash is still under investigation. The teen driver was released to her parents.