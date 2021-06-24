Teen car thief using elaborate story to swipe vehicles from good Samaritans

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Not all acts of kindness are met with gratitude.

That’s something Alexis Simmons learned the hard way.

She says it all started when a young woman showed up outside her door, hysterical and in a tears.

“She comes to my door frantic, saying I’m being chased, some people are trying to jump me, and then shooting at me,” Simmons said.

Simmons didn’t hesitate. She invited the young woman, who appeared to be between the ages of 16 and 20, into her home.

“I just said come in the house. Do you need water? Do you need food? Here’s a charger to your phone. Call your mom. She seemed like she was shaking and genuinely scared,” she said.

Simmons tried to calm the woman down, even sharing her own personal story of abuse.

“I opened up my whole story to her. This is why it’s so hurtful, because it’s so personal,” she said.

However, her trust backfired. When Simmons went to get a phone charger for the young woman she says the teen swiped the key to her car. It’s something she didn’t notice until the woman was gone.

By then it was too late. Her vehicle, a 1997 Nissan Altima, had been stolen.

“When I came outside and I couldn’t find my car, I got scared. I was thinking maybe I had just parked somewhere I don’t remember and then I looked at my key ring and it was gone,” she said.

It turns out Simmons isn’t the only victim. The same woman is accused of stealing at least three other vehicles from the exact same neighborhood.

Simmons is furious and feels duped. However, more than anything she just wants her car back.

“I’ve had a lot of people say I would have done the same thing, but it’s sad. I feel for a teenager getting me like this,” Simmons said.