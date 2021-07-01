Teen attacked by police K-9 wins $400K settlement

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Fort Lupton teenager who was attacked by a police K-9 in a case of mistaken identity has settled with three law enforcement agencies for $400,000.

The Problem Solvers first broke the story of Angel Nunez in September of 2020., about 18 months after he was bitten by a German shepherd and handcuffed in April of 2019.

Police were looking for a white male who had led them on a high-speed chase after stealing beer and laundry detergent from a Safeway in Firestone.

The suspect ditched a stolen car in a field and ran through a Fort Lupton apartment complex where Angel Nunez lived.

Even though Nunez is Hispanic and much shorter than the actual suspect, he’s who a Weld County Deputy ordered his K-9 to attack.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office, Firestone Police and Fort Lupton Police each paid one-third of the $400,000 settlement since each agency was involved in the incident.

The correct suspect who police were searching for was never caught.