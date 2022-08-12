DENVER (KDVR) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder for a deadly shooting that happened on the night of July 31.

Police said due to the boy’s age, his name and other information are not being released.

Police said the teenager was driving a stolen silver Dodge pickup on westbound Interstate 70 near the Northfield/Quebec exit when he fired a shot into another vehicle and hit the driver, later identified as Kevin Piaskowski, 31. The two did not know each other, police said. Piaskowski was taken to the hospital and later died.

After the shooting, the teenager ended up in a multi-vehicle crash. A white Hyundai Santa Fe involved in the crash was also stolen and the people in the car took off, police said.

Police are investigating whether or not the people who fled were involved with or related to the shooting.