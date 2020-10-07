Teen arrested in connection with fatal August shooting of 11-year-old boy in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with an August shooting that left an 11-year-old boy dead in Aurora.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the male teen was arrested Oct. 5 for manslaughter, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, tampering with evidence and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. He was 17 years old at the time of the shooting. His name was not released.

About 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 19, APD officers and Aurora Fire Rescue responded to 16200 E. 17th Pl. on a report of an accidental shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the 11-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.

Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.