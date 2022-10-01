Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon, 14, was killed at the baseball diamonds at the Southwest Recreation Center. (Photo: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) – An arrest was made Friday night in connection to the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found in Denver’s Marston neighborhood in early August.

A press conference is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday evening in order to brief the public on the latest progress made in this case by investigators. It will be led by Denver City Councilman Kevin Flynn, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas, and Denver Police Major Crimes Division Commander Matt Clark.

Back on Aug. 8, just before 1:20 p.m., Denver police officers were called to the Southwest Recreation Center at 9200 W. Saratoga Pl., where a dead individual had been reported.

Once they arrived, they found 14-year-old Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon dead with what they described as apparent signs of trauma.

After the Denver Medical Examiner’s office completed the autopsy, it was revealed that Aragon had died from “multiple sharp and blunt force injuries with a gunshot wound.”

Several weeks after this homicide investigation was launched, investigators identified the juvenile they believe to be responsible for the death of Aragon. An arrest warrant was obtained on Friday and later that evening, an unnamed 17-year-old male was taken into custody.

FOX31 will update this story once more information has been made available by officials.