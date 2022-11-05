DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says a 14-year-old male has been arrested after a juvenile female was shot and killed on Friday night.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. near 8th Avenue and Yates Street. When police arrived, they found a juvenile female victim. She was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.

Police said that during the investigation, they identified a 14-year-old male suspect. He was arrested for reckless manslaughter, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will determine official charges in this case.