AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A teenager was arrested over the weekend in connection to the death of his friend, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Fulton Street in the North Aurora Division neighborhood.

APD said the shooting happened during a house party when the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was showing his friend, also 17 years old, how to disassemble a handgun. That is when the friend’s gun allegedly fired and struck the victim in the chest.

The victim was taken to a local hospital after officers performed CPR. The teen later died due to his injuries from the shooting.

APD said the shooter was arrested on one charge of felony manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge of a juvenile in unlawful possession of a handgun. Due to the shooter’s age, a name and photo will not be released.

The shooter will be charged in juvenile court.