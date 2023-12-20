DENVER (KDVR) — A fourth teenager has been arrested in the drive-by shooting death of an Aurora father who police say was confronting scooter thieves.

Miguel Angel Saucedo Araujo, 49, was killed in the shooting near Del Mar Park.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday on counts of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, according to the Aurora Police Department. The suspect’s name will not be released because he is a minor.

This is the fourth arrest in the case.

Ahmed Mohamed, 18, was arrested in October in a stolen car and later accused in the man’s death, police said in a release. While Mohamed was 17 at the time of the killing, he will face trial as an adult.

Another two boys arrested in the case, ages 15 and 16, will face trial in juvenile court. All four suspects face counts of murder and aggravated robbery.

Aurora scooter thieves confronted before shooting: police

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Paris Street in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Police said the victim and his son were awoken around 4:30 a.m. to the thefts in progress. They confronted the two people, who rode away on the stolen scooters.

“The man and his son chased the suspects in their pickup. During the chase, shots were fired at the pickup. The man and son returned home, at which point they noticed a vehicle drive by the front of the house and fire several rounds into the home. One bullet struck the man, fatally wounding him,” police said in a release at the time.

Police said the scooters were recovered in yards in the neighborhood.

Police said no other suspects are outstanding, but the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).