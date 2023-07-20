DENVER (KDVR) — A Castle Rock 18-year-old charged with supporting a terrorist organization had been in contact with a known Muslim extremist, who himself was just arrested for suspicion of a terrorism offense.

That detail was released at a Thursday bond hearing for Davin Daniel Meyer, who has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Meyer was arrested Friday, July 14, at Denver International Airport, steps away from boarding a plane to Turkey where he thought he would meet up with Islamic State group facilitators who would smuggle him into Iraq.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Hindman told Magistrate Reid Neureiter that Meyer had been in contact with a man recently arrested in the United Kingdom for a terrorism offense, and who had already served time related to terrorism.

That describes Pakistani-British hate preacher Anjem Choudary, who was detained Monday morning on suspicion of a terrorism offense.

Prosecutors described an extremist leader, deduced to be Choudary, who saw Meyer at an online forum for sympathizers of Islamic extremism and reportedly said to Meyer, “It’s nice to finally see your face.”

Davin Daniel Meyer, 18, of Castle Rock, arrested for alleged connection to a known terrorist group (Photo credit: FBI via arrest affidavit from U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado)

Mom sent tip about son’s radical ideology

Law enforcement was first tipped off to Meyer a year ago by his own mother, who had become increasingly concerned by his embrace of radical Muslim ideology that justified beheadings and the killing of women.

Meyer testified at the detention hearing that her son had once espoused sympathy for white supremacy, but at some point, he had switched his allegiance to a brand of extreme Islam.

She admitted her son once showed her a video of people being killed that left her “bawling,” and she told him to never show her such videos again.

She also admitted Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies had been called to her home multiple times for threats her son made toward her, beginning when he was around 14 years old.

But on the stand, she testified that her son was no longer a threat and had become kinder two months before he turned 18 last November. She suggested he would be safe living with her under home detention until his trial.

The magistrate ultimately denied bond for Meyer after a two-hour hearing, having been persuaded by the U.S. Attorney’s Office that Deanna Meyer shouldn’t be in the position of having to guarantee her son wasn’t a risk to the community, given his past threats to her.

Prosecutors: Teen threatened to hang mother

Prosecutors pointed out that Davin Meyer had previously acquired a cell phone without his mother’s knowledge while living with her and had been communicating with a Muslim extremist, thought to be Choudary, and two people he thought were Islamic State group facilitators but turned out to be FBI informants — again without his mother’s knowledge.

Prosecutors pointed out Meyer had previously threatened to hang his mother and slit her throat.

Deanna Meyer downplayed his previous threats and said he had never followed through with hurting anyone.

She and her son’s attorney, David Kaplan, suggested Davin Meyer would have never bought a passport and plane ticket and tried to board a plane if he hadn’t been encouraged to do so by two FBI informants.

Hindman, the federal prosecutor, countered that informants gave Meyer every opportunity to back out and choose a different path, but that he insisted on pursuing a plan to join the Islamic State group, where he acknowledged he might kill people or be killed.

Meyer has been diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum with depression and anxiety disorder.

His mother testified, “He hasn’t had a friend in his past,” and suggested he only tried to board the airplane because he thought he had finally found a community of like-minded people.