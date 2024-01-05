DENVER (KDVR) — A teen accused of shooting and killing a woman with an AR-15 at age 14 appeared in court Friday for his first public court appearance since a judge ruled in December he would be tried as an adult.

A judge ordered Friday that Remi Cordova, now 17, be given a $5 million cash bond as he faces a charge of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing Pam Cabriales on Feb. 20, 2021.

Cabriales, 32, was on her way home from dinner and allegedly rear-ended the vehicle that Cordova was a passenger in on Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25. The teen allegedly got out of the vehicle and shot her in the head with a high-powered rifle as many as 20 times.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann pushed for Cordova to be tried as an adult. In October, a judge heard arguments in what’s called a “reverse transfer hearing” to determine whether his first-degree murder case should be transferred from juvenile court.

The judge all but ensured Cordova will remain in jail for the time being.

Prosecutors allege that Cordova is a gang member and note that he already had a criminal record and was in the juvenile justice system.

Pam’s brother, Alex Cabriales, has advocated for justice for his sister during the legal proceedings.

“I think the judges, regarding this case, are making the right decision,” he said while standing outside the courtroom on Friday. “They’re doing their job. Our communities can be safer with him in jail.”

Cordova is scheduled to appear in court on this case on Jan. 25. If convicted, Cordova could face 40 years in prison before being eligible for parole. If he had been tried as a juvenile, he would not have faced over seven years in prison.