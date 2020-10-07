Teen accused of shooting at, trying to kill Aurora police officers

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 16-year-old has been charged with trying to kill two Aurora police officers. The shooting happened during a traffic stop near Iliff and I-225 on Sept. 17. FOX31 has learned the suspect has now been charged following a lengthy investigation.

From the beginning, sources have told Deborah Takahara that the officers were “clearly targeted.” Now, according to court documents, the suspect is facing two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer after deliberation, and two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer with extreme indifference, as well as handgun possession by a juvenile.

The two officers were not hit. The suspect was caught a few miles away, allegedly with a gun.

This happened just days after two Los Angeles County deputies were ambushed in their patrol car. Both survived serious injuries. The suspect in that case has been arrested.

The day the shooting happened, Chief Vanessa Wilson issued a statement saying they were “trying to determine if the shots fired in the area were intended for our officers.”

President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 49, Marc Sears said, “They were certainly targeted without a doubt. Maybe the people shooting the weapon did not have the training and experience appropriate for them to hit their target. I’m glad they didn’t hit their target.”

Aurora City Council Member Dave Gruber said the current anti-police climate is not only making officers jobs more difficult, but also more dangerous.

“What’s happening now is people are brazenly pushing back against the police and making the stops more dangerous both for the police and the people being stopped,” Gruber said. “We have evil people. I mean there are people in this city that want to do damage to other people and police officers. Sometimes during the discussions, we forget that. We forget officers are dealing with anything from a cat in a tree to someone trying to kill them.”

The suspect is being charged as an adult, but because he is 16, and could be transferred back to juvenile court, we are not using his name or picture. He is being held on $250,000 bond.