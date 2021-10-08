Teddy Bridgewater fully participated in Friday practice, questionable for Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — After suffering a concussion on his final pass of the first half against the Ravens last Sunday, Teddy Bridgewater has a chance to play this Sunday.

Bridgewater was a full participant at practice on Friday, but is officially listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s matchup against the Steelers. Head Coach Vic Fangio said Bridgewater has “progressed nicely” during a press conference Friday.

“He’s cleared up to this point,” Fangio said. “They’ll decide tomorrow for the final verdict.”

The Broncos are dealing with several injuries across the board, including to running back Melvin Gordon III, wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Diontae Spence and cornerback Patrick Surtain II are also listed as questionable.

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam was the only player who was ruled out on Friday, due to a hamstring injury. Fangio said they will make a decision on Saturday whether or not to put him on the Injury Reserve list.

Bridgewater left the Broncos’ 23-7 loss to the Ravens at halftime after taking a helmet to his chin from Ravens rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh. The hit wasn’t flagged. Nor was a whistle blown on the previous play when wide receiver/kick returner Diontae Spencer suffered a chest injury when he was hit by cornerback Tavon Young.

Coach Vic Fangio argued both should have been whistled, Oweh for a high hit on the QB and Young for hitting a defenseless receiver.

Fangio sent the plays to NFL headquarters and intimated the league concurred with him.

“I did” hear back “and I’m not sure I’m supposed to share it with you, but you can figure it out,” Fangio said, smiling.

Backup Drew Lock, who lost his starting job to Bridgewater in training camp, was ineffective in his first appearance as a backup. Denver punted on his first four series and he threw an end zone interception with 3 seconds left on his final drive.

Lock locked in on receiver Courtland Sutton and never saw running back Javonte Williams wide open over the middle. Cornerback Anthony Averett, one of three defenders around Sutton, picked off the pass thrown toward the left corner of the end zone.

That takeaway allowed the Ravens to run the ball one more time instead of taking a knee, and Lamar Jackson’s 5-yard rush put Baltimore over 100 yards on the ground for a record-tying 43rd consecutive game.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio and Ravens coach John Harbaugh exchanged digs in a public spat the following day.

The Broncos (3-1) visit the Steelers (1-3) Sunday, and already open as a road favorite before the Bridgewater news. The Steelers are dealing with a series of injuries to key offensive players, including wide receivers Chase Claypool and James Washington, who are questionable for Sunday’s game.

The Broncos start a significantly hard stretch of the schedule following the Steelers game, as they face the Las Vegas Raiders at home, followed by the Browns and a slew of NFC East teams.

The Broncos have yet to play the Chiefs and the Chargers, as those four games will likely have a large impact on the Broncos’ playoff hopes late in the season.