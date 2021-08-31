‘Tears of happiness’ for car giveaway recipient

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — A Big O Tires employee bought a new car, and instead of selling her used car, it was given to someone in need.

A few heartfelt words written by Paige Donovan spoke to BJ Eickhoff at Big O Tires.

”I was really impressed with Paige. One, that she was so open about the situation she is going through,“ said Eickhoff.

The call went out to the Denver metro area on Big O Tires’ Facebook page.

”We said we have this car that we have just brought back to its original great condition and we were going to give it away,“ said Eickhoff.

After 380 responses, of which Eickhoff read every one, Donovan‘s letter struck a note.

”Those times in your life when you need just a little bit of help and how important that’s been, that brought a lot of emotion to me,“ said Eickhoff.

Twenty-eight-year-old Donovan is a recovering alcoholic, lost her job during the COVID shut downs and lost her sister Colleen to alcoholism.

“I did not want to live, I did not want to be here, but I knew I had to for my family. I could not let my parents lose another child to this disease,“ said Donovan.

Donovan, now clean for a year, needs transportation to go to nursing school.

And guess what, she got it. Tears of happiness?

“Tears of happiness,“ said Donovan.