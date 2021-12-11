Team Rubicon to dispatch Denver volunteers to Kentucky to help in aftermath of deadly storms

DENVER (KDVR) — The devastation following deadly tornadoes in Kentucky hasn’t gone unnoticed by aid groups around the country, even in Colorado.

One such group, Team Rubicon, expects to send volunteers from right here in Denver to ground zero.

They call themselves “gray shirts” and there are gray shirts all over the country, including some in Denver, who are getting ready to head to Kentucky in the next few days.

A group of gray shirts from Team Rubicon is already in Kentucky.

“That will build on to a larger mission,” Jeff Byard said.

Byard is the vice president of operations for the group.

“We have a large contingent that is extremely active in the Denver area,” Byard said.

When they need to send volunteers anywhere, Byard said, Coloradoans are among the first to answer the call.

“We feel certain that we’ll have a lot of members from our Denver team engaged in the fight in Kentucky,” Byard said. “It’s supporting those local efforts.”

The local efforts include clearing rubble to make way for supplies.

“We’ll start working with individual homeowners, start helping with where we can; move debris,” Byard said.

You can help their operation in several ways.

“Two of the most precious resources are time and money and when our folks give both, or one or the other, it’s greatly appreciated,” Byard said.

The American Red Cross told FOX31 they’ll have a better idea of what will be mobilized to help Kentucky, in the coming days.

If you want to volunteer or donate you can do so on their site.