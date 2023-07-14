DENVER (KDVR) — An airplane registered to Taylor Swift arrived in Colorado and landed at the Centennial Airport near Denver ahead of her Eras Tour concerts Friday and Saturday.

Swift has been traversing the country for several months, doing multiple stops in various cities.

Most stops have been two or three nights, building up to her six-night stop in Los Angeles in August.

This is the first time she’s performed in Denver since 2018 during her Reputation tour. Since then, she’s released four new albums, including 2022’s Midnights, and three re-recorded albums, including Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) which was announced during her Era’s Tour stop in Nashville in May and released before last week’s shows in Kansas City.

Swift’s Denver shows are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. There are opening performances from Muna and Gracie Abrams, with Swift expected to take the stage around or after 8 p.m.

So far this tour, Swift has kept her setlist consistent, with two “surprise songs” each night that she performs acoustically. Swift’s set runs for more than three hours, meaning she is expected to be playing past 11 p.m. on both nights.

Denver’s noise ordinances allow for up to 55 decibels until 10 p.m. with a drop to 50 decibels after that. All measurements are taken at the closest residence.

Fans with passes for the parking lot can begin arriving at 1 p.m. and entrance to the stadium will be allowed starting at 4:30 p.m. There will be an Era’s Tour merchandise truck available in the parking lot in addition to booths throughout the stadium.