DENVER (KDVR) — While it was estimated that Taylor Swift’s two Denver concerts would generate $40 to $50 million, the superstar made sure she donated to the local food bank.

The Food Bank of the Rockies received a donation from Swift which will cover 75,000 meals, the nonprofit said in a release Friday.

“We are seeing more need now than we ever have before. This is hitting Food Bank of the Rockies’ budget hard. To meet the needs of our neighbors experiencing hunger, we are spending triple what we were pre-COVID on food purchasing every month,” Chief Marketing Officer at Food Bank of the Rockies Aditi Desai said. “We’ve been able to meet the increased demand thanks to the generosity of individuals like Taylor Swift. Her gift will help fuel our work across the Rockies and allow us to distribute more food to our communities. I was shocked and then thrilled by the news! We are grateful for her inspired support in answering the challenge of hunger.”

The food bank said it’s seeing 40 to 60% more people reaching out for help from them compared to last year with more than 180,000 meals being given out daily.

Swift has been and will continue to donate at the local food banks along her Eras Tour stops.