DENVER (KDVR) — Denver saw the power of Taylor Swift after her two-day “Eras Tour” brought over $200 million to the city’s economy. The pop icon’s tour was so big, you could spot Empower Field from space.

Photos taken by the company BlackSky, a provider of real-time actionable satellite imagery, captured the thousands of Swifties that piled into Mile High on July 15 all the way from the cosmos.

The three photos were taken at 9:36 a.m., 3:40 p.m. and 6:27 p.m. The timeline shows the quiet before the storm.

Satellite photos captured by the company BlackSky show the crowd progression as thousands gather at Empower Field for the Taylor Swift concert. (BlackSky)

The 9:36 a.m. photo captures the venue from a bird’s eye view. All is quiet as crews continue to set up the venue for the big night.

Just a few hours later at 3:40 p.m., Empower Field remains empty but more cars have parked in the lots surrounding the stadium.

Then, “Are you Ready for It?” At 6:27 p.m., just three minutes before the concert began, the bird’s eye view captured thousands of cars and tens of thousands of people inside Empower Field. BlackSky analytics estimated that there were around 7,200 cars in the parking lots.

Fans of Swift’s traveled far and wide to see her sing in person.

“She has a real grip on this generation,” said one fan.

Swift only has 10 U.S. shows left before she takes the Eras Tour internationally.