DENVER (KDVR) — It’s Taylor Swift week in Denver and people across the city are preparing for the Eras Tour.

Swift will play two nights at Empower Field — Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15 — with openers Muna and Gracie Abrams.

But the hype isn’t limited to the Mile High City. In Colorado Springs, 98.9 Magic FM will rebrand to “Taylor FM” and play only Taylor Swift music on Saturday.

As part of the promotion, the station is holding a contest multiple times each day this week through Thursday where fans can get a chance to win tickets to the shows. There will also be a Taylor Swift Eras Tour costume contest Thursday afternoon from 4-7 p.m. at the Outlets at Castle Rock, which will include a raffle for tickets as well.

“98.9 MAGIC FM is swept up in Taylor Swift Mania,” program director Jeff Haber said in a release.

Details on the daily contest can be found on the MAGIC FM website, and the Outlets at Castle Rock has posted about the Taylor Swift costume contest.