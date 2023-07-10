DENVER (KDVR) — As Taylor Swift fans prepare to descend on the Mile High City this weekend, downtown businesses are already feeling the impacts.

“There’s just been so much hype and I think the message she’s sending and a lot of the things she’s about are positive and people are very excited about her being in Denver,” said Tiffany Owen, the general manager at The Maven Hotel.

Owen says they’ve seen some of their highest rates ever for this weekend. Both The Maven and The Rally Hotel are completely booked for the weekend.

“We’re seeing some of the highest rates that we’ve ever seen both here and at other properties we have downtown, and it’s really exciting honestly to have people back after we experienced what we experienced a couple years ago,” Owen said.

The Maven Hotel is hosting Glam Makeup Experience in the lobby both Friday and Saturday. Time slots are between 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. each day. Tickets are $10.

Poka Lola is offering Taylor Swift themed drinks, Lavender Haze and Champagne Problems, for the weekend.

Union Station is hosting a Swifties at the Station event Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. The event is free, but you’re encouraged to register ahead of time.

“We’re doing everything we can to just enhance the experience for people coming downtown to the concert,” Owen said.

When it comes to the overall economic boost, Visit Denver gave the following statement:

“Denver is excited to welcome Taylor Swift and her fans to The Mile High City this weekend for the Eras Tour. While it is difficult to determine the economic impact of the tour, Denver will enjoy the benefits of local and visiting fans experiencing our acclaimed culinary scene, exploring our world-class museums and attractions and staying in local hotels throughout the weekend.”