DENVER (KDVR) — Taylor Swift is finally returning to Denver this week to perform her Eras Tour at Empower Field at Mile High on July 14 and 15.

If you were lucky enough to snag a ticket to see the pop icon perform, you might be wondering if there’s anything you need to know ahead of time.

FOX31 has you covered with the 5 things you need to know before you head to Empower Field.

1. Who is performing?

Obviously, Taylor Swift will be performing at her own concert. However, she isn’t alone.

Before the main event comes on stage, Muna and Gracie Abrams will perform.

Muna is an indie pop band based in Los Angeles that got its start in 2013. Gracie Abrams is a singer-songwriter, and her debut album was released earlier this year in February.

If this stop follows the same format as all the other stops, there might also be a special guest or two that fans can look forward to.

2. What you can/can’t bring into the stadium

Empower Field at Mile High has a clear bag policy. This means that fans can only bring in one clear bag that is no bigger than 12-by-6-by-12 inches or a one-gallon resealable bag.

Fans will also be able to bring in a bag no larger than 6.5-by-4.5 inches.

There are also a few prohibited items:

Signs larger than 11-by-17 inches

Lights of any kind, including on clothing

Stainless steel water bottles

Professional cameras with any detachable lens

Camera accessories such as GoPros, cases and tripods

Professional video or audio recording equipment

Large golf-sized umbrellas

Backpacks of all kinds, including clear ones, are also not allowed.

Friendship bracelets and portable phone chargers will be allowed, however.

3. How can you get to the stadium?

One option fans have is public transportation, which is currently free through RTD’s “Zero Fare for Better Air” program.

RTD is actually expecting the concert to cause a spike in rides and is encouraging fans to use its “Next Ride” application to plan out how to get to the concert.

Starting Thursday, July 13, fans who enter “Taylor Swift” in the destination field will show transit options to the stadium and will list all available train and bus routes to the venue.

Empower Field has a ride-sharing pickup and drop-off area located south of the stadium, near the RTD Decatur/Federal bus station.

Fans can also drive to the concert and park near the stadium. The parking lots open at 2:30 p.m., and tailgating will be permitted for ticketed fans with parking passes only.

4. When do gates open?

The show starts at 6:30 p.m., but fans are encouraged to arrive well before that. The gates to the stadium will open at 4:30 p.m.

Fans with floor tickets are only allowed to enter through the north tunnel between gates 4 and 5, except for those with the “It’s Been a Long Time Coming” and “Karma is my Boyfriend” packages, who will enter through gate 8 for early entry.

Additionally, gates 1, 5 and 9 will be closed.

5. Can fans without tickets gather outside the stadium?

Fans without tickets are strongly discouraged from gathering in the parking lots and outside the stadium for the shows.

This is because the stadium and the surrounding areas will be at maximum capacity.

Given the stadium was at full capacity the last time Swift performed at Empower Field in 2018, it can be assumed that will be the case again, with around 100,000 fans expected to flock to the area over the two-day period.