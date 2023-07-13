DENVER (KDVR) — Hundreds of Taylor Swift sans stood in line waiting for hours in the sweltering heat, in the hopes of winning two tickets to the superstar’s weekend concerts.

The contest, sponsored by a Colorado Springs Radio station, was held at the Outlets at Castle Rock on Thursday.

“We’re gonna win tickets,” Larissa Brunz said standing in line with her co-worker, Payton Wright.

The pair are trying to win tickets for Wright’s sister.

“She’s flying in for the concert,” Wright said. “She’s in grad school, so, we gotta do our best.”

A sing-a-long and “finish-the-lyric” contest were also held for fans, many of whom had driven up from the Colorado Springs area.

Many people came equipped with water bottles and umbrellas to fend off the extreme heat.

Swift is scheduled to play Friday and Saturday nights at Empower Field at Mile High.